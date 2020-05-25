TIFTON — Scout Hogan from Douglasville has been selected as the top student in the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Mark Kistler, dean of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said Hogan will receive the Award of Distinction.
Hogan majors in the ABAC bachelor’s degree program in Natural Resource Management with a concentration in Wildlife. She has compiled a 3.91 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. Hogan made the college's President’s and the Dean’s lists.
While competing as a member of the ABAC intercollegiate soccer team, Hogan also served as a tutor, was an active member and officer for the ABAC Wildlife Society and was a key figure when ABAC hosted the 2019 Southeastern Wildlife Conclave.
“Her desire to learn and succeed is evident anytime you are around her,” William Moore, ABAC's Forest Resources department head, said. “More importantly, her work ethic rivals her academic ability. Scout has always been the epitome of a team player.”
Jason Scott, an associate professor of Wildlife Ecology and Management, echoed Moore’s comments.
“Her dedication to learning and drive to understand our course work at a high level was impressive,” Scott said. “It takes an extraordinary balance of intellect, drive and enthusiasm to achieve at the level she did. Scout is one of the very best students to come through our program in the nine years that I have taught at ABAC.”
Scott said that Hogan and her senior thesis team investigated the use and fidelity of bats to highway culverts as day-time roost sites.
“Her enthusiasm for the work was infectious, especially when you consider what she was about to crawl through,” Scott said. “Not only was she great in the field during data collection, she and her team spearheaded a thesis that was so good that we are submitting it to a peer-reviewed scientific journal for publication.”
Kistler said Hogan would have been honored at the annual ABAC Honors Day, but the ceremony was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
