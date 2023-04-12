Relatives were still recovering the charred bodies and limbs of victims killed in military airstrike on a village in central Myanmar Wednesday, a day after the deadliest attack in the country since the junta seized power in a coup two years ago.

An eyewitness, who hid in a tunnel during the attack, described a scene of horror as he approached the site of the military airstrike -- of children dying, women screaming, and bodies heaped on the ground.

CNN's Teele Rebane and Kocha Olarn contributed reporting

0
0
0
0
0

Tags