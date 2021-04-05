ATLANTA -- The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has named the two committees to conduct a national search for the next president of Georgia College & State University. President Steve Dorman announced he will leave as president on Sept. 1.
“President Dorman’s strong leadership over the last nine years has set a path for Georgia College & State University to become a pre-eminent national public liberal arts university, while also helping the university system strengthen its own academic foundation,” USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “Steve deeply understands why the Liberal Arts are important to a 21st-century education, as companies look for graduates who have a broad set of skills and the ability to analyze information and communicate effectively. He championed student success in these efforts, and led systemwide initiatives including development of our College 2025 academic plan. He served our students and our system ably, and we will miss him.”
The search and screening of candidates is the responsibility of the campus-based Presidential Search and Screen Committee and will guide the first stage of the search. Members are:
Indiren Pillay, search committee chair, professor of biology and chair, Department of Biological & Environmental Sciences
Kevin Blanch, area coordinator, Office of Residence Life; chair, Georgia College & State University Staff Council
Pamela Booker, president, Georgia College & State University Alumni Board of Directors
Hauke Busch, presiding officer, University Senate; professor of physics and engineering; coordinator, dual-engineering/physics degree
Christopher Clark, professor of economics, Department of Economics and Finance
Kaitley Congdon, secretary, Georgia College & State University Student Government Association
Nicole M. DeClouette, interim associate dean and associate professor of special education, John H. Lounsbury College of Education
Damian Francis, assistant professor and director, Center for Health and Social Issues
Michael Garrett, chair, Georgia College & State University Foundation Board
Sarah Rose Harrill, senior business practice manager, Emory Healthcare
Deborah MacMillan, director and professor, School of Nursing
Nadirah Mayweather, director, Cultural Center
Noris Price, superintendent, Baldwin County School District
James Patrick Robertson, president-elect, Georgia College & State University Student Government Association.
The duties of the Presidential Search and Screen Committee include developing a position description, recruiting candidates and conducting interviews. Storbeck Search has been engaged to assist the search committee.
At the conclusion of its work, the campus committee will forward its recommendation to the Regents Special Committee for consideration.
The Regents Special Committee will be chaired by Regent Samuel D. Holmes, with members including Board Chairman Sachin Shailendra, Regent W. Allen Gudenrath, Regent Bárbara Rivera Holmes, Regent C. Thomas Hopkins Jr., Regent Lowery May and Regent T. Dallas Smith.
“Georgia College holds a special place in the hearts of Georgians, especially for someone like me who grew up nearby in Monticello, and fulfills a unique mission as the state’s liberal arts college,” Holmes said. “We look forward to this important task and engaging with campus stakeholders throughout the process.”
The initial meeting of the Presidential Search Committee will be April 7, at Georgia College & State University, at which time the members will be formally charged with their roles and responsibilities in conducting the search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.