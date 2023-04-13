Three Nepali Sherpas are missing after being buried by a block of snow on Mount Everest, according to a statement from Nepal's Tourism Department on Wednesday.

The trio were delivering materials to construct and clear a route to be used by climbers for this year's spring climbing season to get to the top of the world's tallest mountain.

Recommended for you

CNN's Sugam Pokharel reported from London and Hira Humayun from Atlanta.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags