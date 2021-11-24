Search for next Albany city manager set to resume in December

ALBANY — With vacancies of permanent leaders in top spots in Human Resources, Recreation & Parks, Public Works, and Community and Economic Development departments, the city of Albany has some vital roles to fill.
On top of that, Assistant City Manager Ken Stock announced his resignation last week and the city has been operating under the guidance of interim City Manager Steven Carter since March of this year.
The key to finding a replacement for Stock and filling the other positions is the selection of a new city manager, a process sidelined temporarily by recent Albany City Commission elections. Facing the potential of three new commission members ahead of the Nov. 2 general election, the commission decided to wait until the new political landscape emerged before moving forward.
Incumbent Ward V Commissioner Bob Langstaff won re-election and Jalen Johnson won in Ward II and will replace Commissioner Matt Fuller, who did not seek another term. Now commissioners are awaiting the results of next week’s runoff between incumbent Commissioner B.J. Fletcher and Vilnis Gaines in Ward III.
With a better idea of the makeup of the commission that will be in place next year, and will be working with the new city manager, the process should be moving forward relatively soon, Ward I Commissioner Jon Howard said.
Howard, who has worked with a number of what is essentially the city’s CEOs since being elected in 1993, said one of his main criteria is finding someone with a proven track record as head of a city organization.
“We have never hired another true city manager from another area,” he said, noting the previous promotion of assistant city managers to the top position and hiring of former military officers. “I’m looking for someone that’s got experience and that we realize he or she can hit the ground running and bring some new ideas.
“I can attest, from my experience, that we would like to get someone in there who can think outside the box and see where we need to go.”
The commission has interviewed four candidates during the selection process. Under Georgia law, the city is not required to announce a list of candidates until a group of three finalists has been selected.
While stating his preference of an experienced city manager, Howard said that would not necessarily kick Carter out of the running.
“If he falls into the names the commission wants, I will be pleased,” Howard said. “I’m not saying Mr. Carter does not have experience.”
Stock’s departure also leaves a vacuum, particularly relating to utilities, Howard said.
“He is certainly going to be missed,” the commissioner said.
Once a permanent city manager is in place, the task of filling other vacancies can move forward as well.
The city manager has the authority to hire department heads, Mayor Bo Dorough said. For certain positions, including assistant city managers and fire and police chiefs, the commission’s approval is required.
The mayor said he expects to move the selection process forward with a special called meeting of the commission in early December.
“Obviously we need to move forward,” Dorough said. “On the other hand, there was the possibility we could have had several new commissioners.
“You need somebody who’s familiar with the city and understands the challenges we face. You think about (challenges of) loss of population, continued alarming crime statistics and a stagnant tax digest.”
Economic development also will be a key issue for the new city manager, Dorough said.
