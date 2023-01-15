Hundreds of emergency personnel on Monday resumed a search and recovery mission in Nepal following a deadly plane crash that has once again highlighted the dangers of air travel in a country often referred to as one of the riskiest places to fly.

Of the 72 people on board, at least 68 were killed when a Yeti Airlines flight crashed near the city of Pokhara Sunday.

Recommended for you

CNN's Kosh Raj Koirala, Joshua Berlinger, Teele Rebane, Sugam Pokharel, and Elizabeth Yee contributed reporting.

Tags