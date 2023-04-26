Search underway for 4 men who escaped a Mississippi jail -- including one suspected of killing a man after the getaway, police say

From left: Jerry Raynes, Dylan Arrington, Corey Harrison and Casey Grayson escaped from a Mississippi jail over the weekend, authorities say.

 Hinds County Sheriff's Department

A manhunt is underway for four men who escaped from a jail near Mississippi's capital over the weekend, one of whom is suspected of killing a man and stealing his truck after he fled, authorities say.

Staff at the Raymond Detention Center, some 15 miles west of downtown Jackson, realized the four men were missing after a routine headcount around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a news conference on Monday.

CNN's Jeremy Grisham and Cara-Lynn Clarkson contributed to this report.

