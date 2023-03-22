A male student shot and wounded two faculty members at a Denver high school on Wednesday and then fled the scene, spurring a citywide search for his whereabouts, according to city officials.

A few hours after the shooting, the Denver Police Department tweeted a photo of the suspect and identified him as Austin Lyle, 17. The student was connected to a 2005 red Volvo XC90 with a Colorado license plate. Lyle is wanted for attempted homicide, police said.

CNN's Andy Rose, Steve Almasy, Roxanne Garcia and Justin Lear contributed to this report.

