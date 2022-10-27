deer collision.jpg

Fall is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

“Motorists should be alert and pay close attention to roadsides as we are nearing the annual peak time of year for deer movement,” Charlie Killmaster, the state deer biologist with DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division, said in a news release. “Keep in mind that deer often travel in groups, so if a deer crosses the road ahead of you there is a good chance that another will follow. In many cases, that second deer is the one hit as the driver assumes the danger has passed and fails to slow down.”

