Seattle is explicitly banning discrimination on the basis of caste, making it the first city in the US to take such a step.

The Seattle City Council approved an ordinance on Tuesday that amends the city's municipal code to include caste as a protected class, alongside categories such as race, religion and gender identity. The law prohibits caste discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations and other arenas, and allows caste-oppressed people in the city to lodge complaints of discrimination.

