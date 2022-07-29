Seattle Pacific University under investigation for anti-LGBTQ hiring policy, state AG confirms

Seattle Pacific University's hiring practices are being investigated by the Washington state attorney general.

 Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Seattle Pacific University is under investigation for alleged hiring discrimination, the state attorney general confirmed Friday.

"Seattle Pacific University admits that it refuses to hire gay faculty and staff," Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement obtained Friday by CNN affiliate KIRO.

CNN's Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.

