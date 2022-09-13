Seattle Public Schools has come to a tentative agreement with the Seattle Education Association amid a strike that delayed the start of the school year by at least five days as educators negotiated with the district for improvements to classroom sizes, pay and health services.

"SPS and SEA bargaining teams have come to a tentative agreement," Seattle Public Schools tweeted late Monday. "We will share an update on the start of school tomorrow afternoon. We look forward to welcoming students and staff for the 2022-23 school year."

CNN's Chris Boyette and Jennifer Henderson contributed to this report.

