A second former New York lawyer has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for participating in a Molotov cocktail attack during a New York City protest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Colinford Mattis, 35, pleaded guilty to carrying out the attack on an empty New York Police Department police patrol car in late May 2020. He will also have to pay over $30,000 of restitution to the police department for the destroyed van and serve one year of supervised release after his jail sentence, according to John Marzulli, spokesperson for the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Eastern District of New York.

CNN's Brian Vitagliano contributed to this report

