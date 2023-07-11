Second person comes forward with allegations against suspended BBC presenter

The broadcaster said an individual reached out to say they "felt threatened" by the presenter.

 Leon Neal/Getty Images

London (CNN) — A second person has come forward with allegations against a presenter who was recently suspended by the BBC following accusations of sexual misconduct, according to BBC News.

In a report published Tuesday, the broadcaster said an individual in their early 20s reached out to say they “felt threatened” by the unnamed presenter.

