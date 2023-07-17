(CNN) — A second suspect arrested in relation to last week’s mass shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, that left nine injured appeared in court Monday.

Kevin Del Valle-Salaman, 24, was taken into custody by Lorain Police on Saturday in connection with the July 9 shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District, police said in a statement.

CNN’s Eric Levenson, Joe Sutton and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0