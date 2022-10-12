Secret Service employee charged with criminal harassment and witness intimidation

Douglas Vines, 53, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court last Friday.

 from Mass.gov

A US Secret Service employee and driver for former first lady Michelle Obama was charged with criminal harassment and witness intimidation in a Massachusetts court on Friday, according to court documents.

Douglas Vines, 53, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court last Friday, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office, and entered not guilty pleas, Edgartown District Court Clerk Liza Williamson told CNN.

Recommended for you

Tags