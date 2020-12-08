ATLANTA -- Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has recertified the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election. The recertification came following an audit-triggered hand recount and a formal recount requested by the Trump campaign.
Both recounts upheld the original outcome of the race. The certified results of state and federal races can be found on the secretary of state’s website: sos.ga.gov.
Also, the “Kraken” lawsuit launched by former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell was dismissed by Judge Timothy Batten of the United States District Court of the Northern District of Georgia.
“Today is an important day for election integrity in Georgia and across the country,” Raffensperger said in a news release. “The claims in the Kraken lawsuit prove to be as mythological as the creature for which they’re named. Georgians can now move forward knowing that their votes, and only their legal votes, were counted accurately, fairly and reliably.”
In recertifying the results, the secretary of state affirmed that all 159 counties had provided to the state the total votes tabulated for presidential candidates in the Nov. 3 presidential election. Further, the secretary of state affirmed that the statewide consolidated returns for the presidential election were a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by his office from each county.
