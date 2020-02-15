LEESBURG -- The recent smoothly run special election for Senate District 13 was the fourth live election of Georgia’s new secure paper-ballot system.
The election demonstrates the state’s readiness for the March 24 Presidential Preference Primary and Georgians’ acceptance of secure paper-ballot voting, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Nine counties voted in the recent special election, the first time those counties had used the new system. No major problems occurred, just a few human errors as would be expected with any new equipment, according to the secretary of state's office and elections officials in the nine counties. None prevented anyone from voting or impacted the results.
Every county will use the system during the Presidential Preference Primary. The system was piloted in six counties during November’s municipal elections and December runoffs. It was also used in three counties for a recent special election for House District 171.
“(The Senate District 13 vote) gave us another successful live election. This makes four in a row now,” Raffensperger said. “As Crisp County Elections Supervisor Becky Perkins was quoted in the Cordele Dispatch, 'The machines performed extremely well.’ Still, human errors are to be expected in any human endeavor.
"I’m proud of the counties in quickly putting this special election together. I’m proud of our team that delivered the equipment, prepared the county officials to train their poll workers, and the technicians who were on standby to fix any technical issues.”
The counties holding special elections were put at the front of the line to receive the new voting equipment. They were able to stage their elections with early voting beginning just 10 days after receiving it, a tighter turnaround than other counties.
More than 80 percent of Georgia counties have already received their full complement of equipment. All deliveries will be complete by mid-February. Early voting for the March primary begins March 2.
The paper ballot system was chosen partly because it allows post-election audits to verify the accuracy of the system.
