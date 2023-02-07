Hunting eggs

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urged the General Assembly to pass legislation aimed at preventing the financial exploitation of Georgia seniors.

Senate Bill 84, sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, would authorize financial advisors to delay transactions involving their elderly or disabled clients if they suspect fraud.

