ATLANTA -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has certified the results of the Aug. 11 statewide general primary and nonpartisan general election runoff.
Raffensperger affirmed that all relevant counties have provided the total votes cast to the state and that the returns are a true and correct tabulation. Official results of the local, state, and federal races are available on the Secretary of State’s election night reporting website.
Candidates seeking a recount must request one within two business days after certification. Under O.C.G.A. § 21-2-495, a recount can be requested by the second-place candidate if the difference in votes between the winning candidate and second-place candidate is not more than 0.5% of the total votes cast in the race.
