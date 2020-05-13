ATLANTA -- The Secretary of State’s Division of Securities and Charities is partnering with the AARP, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia BJ Pak, and the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Atlanta Regional Office on an effort to protect Georgia’s seniors from COVID-19-related fraud and deceit. SheLeads, an effort of the Secretary of State’s office, and partner organizations will hold a webinar for senior citizens providing tips and guidance on how to spot and avoid COVID-19-related scams.
“Led by the Securities and Charities Division and its director, Noula Zaharis, we have been warning Georgians about potential scams since the early days of coronavirus in our state,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a news release. “These frauds take advantage of the elderly and the scared, robbing them of the money they need to get through tough times. I am excited to partner with the AARP, U.S. Attorney Pak, and the Securities and Exchange Commission to get the word out and protect the people of Georgia.”
“Scammers are taking advantage of the global pandemic in order to swindle U.S. residents, including many seniors, out of their hard-earned money,” Pak said. “Our public outreach efforts are designed to provide knowledge that will empower Georgia’s seniors to identify, guard against and report such scams.”
On May 28 at 6:20 p.m., Securities and Charities Division Director Noula Zaharis will join the AARP Georgia president, SEC Atlanta Regional Office Director Richard Best, and Pak for a free tele-town hall moderated by Donna Lowry, the host of GPB’s lawmakers.
As COVID-19 continues to cause turmoil in the economy, scammers will try to defraud and deceive Georgians, using fear to trick innocent people who are already struggling during tough economic times. SheLeads is happy to partner with experts in identifying and defending against fraud to protect vulnerable populations such as Georgia’s elderly. The Securities and Charities Division of the Office of the Secretary of State is tasked with oversight of the securities industry in Georgia, among other responsibilities, and will be able to provide unique insight on the kinds of scams and frauds Georgia’s elderly should look out for, in addition to guidance on what to do if Georgians are solicited for a COVID-19 scam.
The AARP will provide the infrastructure for the tele-townhall and will encourage its millions of members to participate in the town hall.
