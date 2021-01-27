ATLANTA – The office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that She Leads, his office’s free financial empowerment and investor education program, will host its 7th event, “Funding Your Business: How To Get The Piece Of The Pie." This year, events will be using a live-stream webinar platform.
Exploring the ways to fund a business can be challenging in the best of times, Raffensperger noted in a news release. Now more than ever, he said, it's important for Georgians to understand the options available so they can ensure their businesses are best positioned for proper growth and scaling. Speakers on the panel will provide guidance to help Georgia entrepreneurs determine what type of funding may be best and tackle strategies to help improve chances of success.
“As a small business owner myself, I understand the economic turmoil that COVID-19 has brought upon Georgia, ” Raffensperger said. “This seminar will focus on finding ways to help entrepreneurs overcome the financial requirements for starting a business and how to position a business for prosperity and growth. I am proud to continue to bring financial seminars to arm entrepreneurs with financial tools to help them get through these unprecedented times.”
This event will take place on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. and is free and open to all Georgians. Moderator for the event will be Sharyl Sutton. Speakers for the free tele-town hall include Business Financial Strategist Marguerite Pressley Davis; Engineer/Founder/CEO of Nead Werx Inc. Nicholas Downey, and SheLends Consulting President Maria “Mayte” Peck.
She Leads is a women’s financial empowerment seminar series hosted by the Georgia secretary of state as part of his multifaceted financial literacy platform. It is administered through the Securities and Charities Division in partnership with the Investor Protection Trust. These free tele-town halls feature industry leaders who discuss resources that can help increase attendees’ knowledge about money, their own personal relationship to money, and financial issues and strategies for growing their wealth.
The office of the secretary of state invites all Georgians to attend this free and informational event.
