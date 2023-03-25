The idea of time travel has always fascinated me.

Since I was a kid, I've imagined a "Jetsons"-like future with flying cars and the ability to journey to the past, as the Time Traveller did in H.G. Wells' novella "The Time Machine."

Recommended for you

Like what you've read? Oh, but there's more. Sign up here to receive in your inbox the next edition of Wonder Theory, brought to you by CNN Space and Science writers Ashley Strickland and Katie Hunt. They find wonder in planets beyond our solar system and discoveries from the ancient world.

Tags

More News