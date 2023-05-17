GavelCivilRightsHC1602_source.tif

A former Democratic Senatorial Committee Campaign security contractor pleaded guilty to threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County DSCC headquarters while the U.S. Senators from Georgia were in town for campaign events.

 Special Illustration: Metro Creative

MACON – A former Democratic Senatorial Committee Campaign security contractor pleaded guilty to threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County DSCC headquarters while the U.S. Senators from Georgia were in town for campaign events.

Jessica Diane Higginbotham, aka Jessica Harriod, aka Jessica Jones, 35, of Elberton, pleaded guilty to one count of communicating a bomb threat before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III. Higginbotham faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags