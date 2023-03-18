After more than 50 years of quiet, the moon is about to become a destination for space travelers again.

The public will soon learn the names of the four astronauts who will venture on a journey around the moon next year aboard the Artemis II rocket. The three Americans and one Canadian, to be revealed April 3 by NASA, will fly farther than any humans traveled during the Apollo missions.

