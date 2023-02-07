A selfie taken by Gabby Petito weeks before her death shows she had facial injuries on the day she and her fiancé Brian Laundrie were stopped by police investigating a domestic disturbance call, according to her family's lawyer.

The photo was released Monday by a law office representing the Petito family. The image was described in a lawsuit filed by the family against the Moab City Police Department in Utah district court in November.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Sara Finch and Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

