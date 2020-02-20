ALBANY -- For one lucky student at the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy, on her first day of learning to take blood pressure readings, she got to practice on a U.S. senator.
Sen. David Perdue visited the school, which offers technical, agricultural and technology-related instruction to high school students from throughout the region, to see the workings of the educational institution.
Perdue said he liked what he saw.
“The first thing that impressed me was when I shook hands with the students,” he said. “Everybody looked me in the eye and spoke to me. You don’t see that often. I was particularly (impressed) by the robotics. I saw students who are 15, 16, who have life skills I didn’t have until I was 25.”
Perdue visited the school's STEM lab, where students have constructed a robot that ejects round balls. The robot will be entered in competitions during the spring. The school’s team has advanced to national competition the previous two years.
Perdue also stopped in several classrooms, including the nursing class, where he had his blood pressure checked.
“Right now in Georgia, we are having a severe shortage of labor,” Perdue said. “The role of work is changing in America.”
Students at the 4C Academy, as the school is known, are being prepared for the jobs of the future, the senator said.
“We value people who are welders and plumbers just like we do doctors,” he said. “These students are on the cutting edge.”
Robotics is a skill that is needed at Fort Benning and Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, Perdue said.
“When Benning starts looking for people, they don’t have to go to California or Arizona,” he said. “They can look right here.”
