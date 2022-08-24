Sen. Graham tells judge that grand jury should not be allowed to question him on any topics laid out in subpoena

Sen. Lindsey Graham on August 24 told a federal court that it should bar a grand jury's questioning of the South Carolina Republican "on all the topics" sought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in the subpoena for Graham's testimony.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Wednesday told a federal court that it should bar a grand jury's questioning of the South Carolina Republican "on all the topics" sought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in the subpoena for Graham's testimony as part of an investigation into plots to illegally influence Georgia's 2020 election results.

Graham also asked the court to block questioning of him on "other topics" suggested by outside groups that have weighed in on the dispute over the subpoena in friend-of-the court briefs.

