ALBANY — Democratic U.S. Senatorial incumbent the Rev. Raphael Warnock brought his Bus Tour Across Georgia 2022 to Albany Monday morning, and he delivered a fiery speech offering reasons he should return to Washington to an enthusiastic crowd that vowed to help send him on his way.
“Dr. King said, ‘Faith is taking that first step when you can’t see the whole stairwell,’” Warnock said. “I thank you for the faith you’ve put in me, but I need your help to continue what we’ve started. Are you ready to stand up? Are you ready to stand up with me? Are you ready to vote? Are you ready to knock on doors?
“I need your support; I need your prayers. Voting is praying with your legs.”
Warnock outlined the progress Congress has made in the almost two years he’s been in Washington representing Georgia in the Senate. He mentioned legislation impacting infrastructure, benefits for veterans, scientific improvements, and tax relief among the most significant achievements.
“It doesn’t get as much attention, but we’ve been able to get quite a bit of bipartisan legislation through the 50-50 Senate,” Warnock said in response to a question about partisanship in Washington. “I sponsored legislation with (Republican) Ted Cruz that calls for improvements to Interstate 14 that connects our military basis; I worked with a Republican Senator from Alabama on legislation that positively impacts farmers; I worked with Republicans on railroad safety issues.
“The list goes on and on. I have shown that I will work with anybody if it’s going to positively impact Georgia.”
Warnock did not spend a lot of time talking about his opponent in the Nov. 8 Senate race, Republican Herschel Walker, but he did make specific reference to Walker’s stand on abortion rights.
“My opponent said there should be no exceptions,” Warnock said. “He obviously believes he’s a lot smarter than women and their doctors when it comes to their reproductive rights.
“No exceptions? Tell me, should a 10-year-old be forced to have a baby?”
Retired U.S. Army veteran Joe Jefferson said he’s pleased with the work Warnock has done during his two years in the Senate.
“I’m a supporter of Reverend Warnock because of his honesty, his integrity and his support of veterans,” Jefferson said as he held up a Warnock sign. “We need to let him continue the work he’s doing on our behalf.”
State Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, who introduced Warnock as “a warrior for the people of Georgia,” said Warnock understands the plight Georgians, especially south Georgians, face.
“He represents all of us, not just the people of north Georgia, and he understands the struggles we face in southwest Georgia as we seek to attract industry,” Sims said before introducing Warnock. “He knows how important it is for us to keep our young people, to hold onto our intellectual capital.
“The representation we have right now in D.C. is awesome. Sen. Warnock has given us the kind of leadership we need; we have to send him back to Washington for a six-year term.”
Pastor Malden Batten said he supports Warnock because he is “a true man of God.”
“I think Sen. Warnock has done a good job for the people of Georgia,” Batten said. “Going forth, any man who can lead a church can lead the people.”
Businessman and local activist Adam Inyang called the crowd to action in remarks leading up to Warnock’s comments.
“Why don’t we have higher expectations for our local leadership?” he asked the crowd. “When you leave here, I encourage you to take action. Hold your elected officials accountable. Know your leadership and where they stand. Know the outcome of the action taken, where the money is going.”
Warnock closed his remarks by saying he’s proud of his record in the Senate.
“My focus has been on the people of Georgia from Day 1,” he said. “I’ve talked to people after we’ve passed this legislation designed to help them, the single moms trying to buy a pair of shoes for their kids, the seniors who’ve had to sometimes choose between the medicines they need and eating.
“This legislation has helped 97% of the families with children who are living in poverty. I’m asking you to stand with me, Albany. Your vote is your voice, and your voice is your human dignity.”
