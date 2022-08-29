ALBANY — Democratic U.S. Senatorial incumbent the Rev. Raphael Warnock brought his Bus Tour Across Georgia 2022 to Albany Monday morning, and he delivered a fiery speech offering reasons he should return to Washington to an enthusiastic crowd that vowed to help send him on his way.

“Dr. King said, ‘Faith is taking that first step when you can’t see the whole stairwell,’” Warnock said. “I thank you for the faith you’ve put in me, but I need your help to continue what we’ve started. Are you ready to stand up? Are you ready to stand up with me? Are you ready to vote? Are you ready to knock on doors?

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.