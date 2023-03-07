Cordele Republican Carden Summers to wrap up busy election year on Nov. 4.

Carden Summers

 Special Photo

ATLANTA – The Republican-controlled state Senate has approved a bill that would bar certain gender-affirming treatments for youths under age 18.

Sponsored by Sen. Carden Summers, R-Cordele, Senate Bill 140, which passed 33-22 along party lines, would prohibit hospitals and doctors from providing either hormone-replacement therapy or gender-affirming surgeries to minors.

