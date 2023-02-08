Close up of nurse hanks giving vaccine to patient in clinic.

The state Senate has passed legislation that would prohibit government agencies from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to access government facilities or services.

 Georgia Recorder, File

ATLANTA – The state Senate has passed legislation that would prohibit government agencies from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to access government facilities or services.

The bill continues a long debate about what role COVID vaccinations should play in public life in Georgia after they first began to be administered in December 2020.

Tags