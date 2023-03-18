Gold-Dome-2-980x735.jpg

A state Senate committee has widened the scope of a bill that would prohibit local governments from imposing moratoriums on the building of housing for longer than 180 days.

 File Photo

As passed by the state House earlier this month, the bill barred only such local government moratoriums on single-family housing. The Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee approved an amendment broadening the bill to include all housing.

