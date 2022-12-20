ASU announces departmental changes that will take place this fall

Georgia should establish special economic prosperity planning districts for its 10 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), a bipartisan state Senate committee has recommended.

The proposed HBCU Innovation and Economic Prosperity Planning Districts would help the colleges address critical needs and increase engagement from the surrounding communities, committee chairwoman Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta, said. Areas of focus might include housing, digital infrastructure, small business and work force development, and environmental and facility upgrades for the institutions and their communities.

