Senate Democrats restart talks to try to help DACA recipients during lame-duck session

Susana Lujano, left, a Dreamer from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists to rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 15.
The program, launched in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work in the United States. But its fate is uncertain amid ongoing litigation that threatens to end the policy.
President Joe Biden, who was serving as vice president when DACA was unveiled, has repeatedly expressed his support for the program and its recipients. But after nearly two years into the administration, the program — and its nearly 600,000 beneficiaries — remain in limbo.
Democrats are betting on the lame-duck session—the period after the midterms and before the new Congress begins—to try to pass legislation addressing DACA recipients before they lose their majority in the House.
“There’s a sword of Damocles over these young people’s heads,” Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey and an original co-sponsor of the bipartisan immigration bill from 2013, told CNN, citing ongoing litigation that could end the program.
“There’s no pathway forward for them if the court ultimately strikes down the whole thing, and so we can’t just wait and hope that the court will do the right thing. We really need to find a legislative fix because I think there are limited — although there are some — but there are limited things that the administration can do itself,” he added.
For years, Congress has tried and failed to pass legislation to provide a pathway to citizenship or otherwise address the immigration system. And the upcoming weeks are expected to be just as challenging.
Senate Democrats need at least 10 Republicans on board to break a filibuster and advance legislation, which is why Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin and Menendez have restarted talks within the Senate to try to get some Republicans on board to pass legislation to help DACA recipients.
In a press conference with DACA recipients last Wednesday, Durbin said he knows of “four or five” Republican senators who would support a fix but conceded “we need more.” He declined to detail what a fix would look like.