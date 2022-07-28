senate tax.jpg

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III, left, said he supports clean energy development in the long-term but didn’t want to abandon fossil fuels that could reduce energy prices immediately. Getty Images

 Getty Images via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have struck an agreement for a Democrats-only reconciliation package that would allow negotiations on some Medicare prescription drugs, end corporate tax loopholes and address climate change as well as invest in energy projects.

President Biden in a statement on Wednesday night offered his support as well, saying the deal will fight inflation and lower costs for American families.

