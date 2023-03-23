Four law enforcement officers, seven others face charges in probe of contraband distribution at Dougherty County Jail

Legislation to overhaul the system used to compensate the wrongfully convicted in Georgia has cleared a state Senate subcommittee.

House Bill 364, which the Georgia House of Representatives passed early this month, would replace the current requirement that the wrongfully convicted find a legislative sponsor for a compensation resolution and instead turn over compensation decisions to a panel of experts.

