MLB: World Series-Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros

A proposed constitutional amendment legalizing sports betting in Georgia has cleared a state Senate committee.

 Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports/File

ATLANTA – A proposed constitutional amendment legalizing sports betting in Georgia has cleared a state Senate committee.

Senate Resolution 140, subject to a statewide referendum next year, would allow online sports betting under the supervision of the Georgia Lottery Corp. and a newly created gaming commission.

Tags