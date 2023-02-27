ATLANTA – A proposed constitutional amendment legalizing sports betting in Georgia has cleared a state Senate committee.
Senate Resolution 140, subject to a statewide referendum next year, would allow online sports betting under the supervision of the Georgia Lottery Corp. and a newly created gaming commission.
Half of the state’s share of the proceeds from sports betting would go to need-based scholarships for students to attend any of Georgia’s public or private colleges and universities as well as technical colleges.
Georgia’s HOPE Scholarships program was need-based in its early years after voters approved creation of the Georgia Lottery in 1992 but was soon changed to a merit-based program.
One-quarter of the state’s share of sports betting revenue would be dedicated to health care – including mental health care – economic development and the “reduction of poverty” in low-income areas.
Another 15% would go to public health and educational programs for the prevention and treatment of addictive gambling.
Five percent would be used to solicit, promote, sponsor and host major sporting events in Georgia. The final 5% would benefit “innovational educational programs and services.”
A spokesman for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce spoke out in support of the constitutional amendment during a hearing held by the Senate Regulated Industries Committee.
“This is the first step in the creation of enhanced economic development and educational opportunities through a robust wagering ecosystem,” David Raynor, the chamber’s public affairs officer, said.
The hearing focused on efforts the state intends to undertake to prevent and treat problem gambling.
Mark Vander Linden, director of research and responsible gaming at the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, said the Senate legislation does a good job providing ways to help gamblers who become addicted to wagering.
But other speakers said the idea of stopping problem gambling is unrealistic because sports books can’t make money if they rely solely on casual players.
Les Bernal, national director of Washington, D.C.-based Stop Predatory Gambling, said casual players account for only 4% of gambling profits.
“Their business model is based on addictive gambling,” Bernal said.
After the committee approved the constitutional amendment, committee Chairman Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, said the panel will take up an “enabling” bill spelling out specifics on how sports betting would operate in Georgia next week.
Sports betting is moving through the General Assembly this year on two tracks. Two bills pending in the Georgia House and Senate would legalize sports betting without changing the state constitution.