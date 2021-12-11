Senate passes Ossoff bill targeting opioid epidemic By Dave Williams, Bureau Chief Capitol Beat News Service Dec 11, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jon Ossoff Special Photo Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ATLANTA -- The U.S. Senate has passed bipartisan legislation sponsored by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., aimed at America’s opioid crisis.The Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act cleared the Senate and now moves to the U.S. House of Representatives.More than 75,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses between April 2020 and April of last year, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bill, cosponsored by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, will steer federal funds toward rural communities with a high level of opioid overdoses."With today's passage of my bipartisan bill to reduce opioid addiction, overdoses and deaths, the Senate proved Democrats and Republicans can still work together to get things done," Ossoff said.The legislation would make federal funds available to local governments and organizations in rural areas to help fill gaps in prevention, treatment and recovery services for victims of opioid abuse. 