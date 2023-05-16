(CNN) — The Senate voted Tuesday to pass a GOP-led resolution to block a DC policing bill aimed at accountability and reform – a resolution the White House has threatened to veto.

The Republican-controlled House passed the resolution in April, but it is not expected to become law. The vote amounted to a bipartisan rebuke of the DC bill after a number of Democrats crossed the aisle to vote with Republicans.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags