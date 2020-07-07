ATLANTA -- The Georgia Senate passed a resolution (SR 992) recognizing and commending Helping Hands Ending Hunger Inc. for the agency's efforts to help feed food insecure children and families in the state.
The resolution was sponsored by state Sen. Jeff Mullis of the 53rd District.
"We're really tickled; I think this speaks to the importance of what we're doing with the program," Helping Hands Albany Director Cathy Revell said Tuesday morning. "Getting this kind of recognition from the state government, I think, puts teeth into what we're trying to do in Helping Hands Ending Hunger.
"Even with new best practices in place (because of the coronavirus pandemic), we've shown that we have the ability to continue the things we're doing."
Senate Resolution 992 reads:
Recognizing and commending Helping Hands Ending Hunger Inc. for its efforts on behalf of food insecure children and families in Georgia; and for other purposes.
WHEREAS, recent data show that one in six children (more than 405,000) in Georgia are food insecure; due to the impacts of COVID-19, child food insecurity rates are projected to increase; and
WHEREAS, studies have established that malnourished children perform worse than their peers in school, face poorer health, have greater risk of social and behavioral problems, and may be less likely to succeed as adults; and
WHEREAS, moreover, in school districts around the state, thousands of pounds of food on children's cafeteria trays go uneaten and are discarded, filling landfills and creating harmful greenhouse gas emissions; and
WHEREAS, Helping Hands Ending Hunger Inc. (HHEH) has developed a unique turnkey school program designed to address the challenging issues of both child food insecurity and school food waste and is the only food collection and donation model to have been expressly reviewed and approved by the Georgia Department of Public Health and Department of Education as operating in accordance with USDA regulations and all applicable local and state health and food safety guidelines; and
WHEREAS, the mission and vision of HHEH is to empower students to recycle uneaten food from school cafeterias and join hands with their communities to feed hungry families, alleviate childhood food insecurity, reduce food waste, encourage education equity, and shape a better world; and
WHEREAS, since 2017, HHEH has collected and donated 862,000 pounds of food, equating to 719,000 meals for 8,300 families and 21,100 food insecure children, reducing 542,500 pounds of harmful greenhouse gas emissions in Georgia; and
WHEREAS, data collected by HHEH have established that participating school climates are improving and that children participating in its program are happier and healthier, are performing better in school, and are learning lifelong social and emotional lessons; and
WHEREAS, HHEH is expanding exponentially throughout school districts in Georgia as a result of recent national and global attention in various press outlets regarding its program and efforts on behalf of children; and
WHEREAS, it is abundantly fitting and proper to recognize HHEH for its efforts on behalf of food insecure children and families in Georgia, which positively impact the educational performance and health of participating children, foster social and emotional learning for students, improve school climates, and build sustainable community-driven solutions that address the challenges of food insecurity and school food waste.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE SENATE that the members of this body recognize and commend Helping Hands Ending Hunger Inc. for its efforts on behalf of food insecure children and families in Georgia and extend best wishes for continued success.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Secretary of the Senate is authorized and directed to make appropriate copies of this resolution available for distribution to the public and the press.
Revell said the local Helping Hands chapter distributed more than 450 boxes of food on June 17 thanks to a grant the agency received from Xylem Watermark and plans another giveaway from 8-10 a.m. Tuesday at the Hope Center in Albany.
"What we want to stress is that this grant is to supply food to families who have students in the (Dougherty County) school system," she said. "During the first (food giveaway), we had grandparents and other relatives coming through. This grant, though, is to provide for families with children in he school system."
