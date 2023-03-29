Senate to vote on repeal of Iraq war power authorizations, 20 years after US invasion

The Senate is set to vote Wednesday on a bill that would repeal authorizations for the use of military force against Iraq, 20 years after US invasion.

 Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The Senate is set to vote Wednesday on a bill that would repeal authorizations for the use of military force against Iraq, a significant moment as lawmakers aim to reassert authority in military intervention abroad.

The vote, which is expected to succeed by a bipartisan majority, comes on the heels of the 20th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq.

