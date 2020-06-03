ATLANTA – U.S. Senator David Perdue, R-Ga., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced Wednesday that 23 Georgia students nominated by his office, including one Albany State University student, will attend U.S. military service academies this fall.

“Being admitted to a military service academy is an extremely high honor,” Perdue said in a news release. “Each of these students has demonstrated academic excellence, physical prowess and the determination of a leader. More than that, they have demonstrated the moral and ethical values it takes to succeed in our armed services. I have no doubt they will rise to meet the challenges of our time. Congratulations to each of these students, as well as their families and mentors. I wish them the very best as they prepare to become leaders in the U.S. military.”

Members of Congress are tasked with nominating students to attend the nation’s military academies annually. Nominees who are then appointed to the academies are awarded full four-year scholarships that include tuition, books, room and board, and medical and dental care in exchange for military service upon graduation.

ASU’s ShaCameon Wilson was accepted into the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Preparatory School, which does not require a congressional nomination.

The students are listed below:

U.S. Air Force Academy

Kathleen Geyer – Thomasville High School Scholars Academy, Thomasville

Jasmine Jacob – Forest Park High School, Morrow

Colby McRae – Upson-Lee High School, Thomaston

Vyvy Nguyen – Morrow High School, Morrow

Madigan Starr – Columbus High School, Midland

U.S. Naval Academy

Brian Bird – North Atlanta High School, Atlanta

Sarah Goins – Starr’s Mill High School, Fayetteville

Jacquelyn “Jackee” Gwynn – Brookwood High School, Snellville

Jennifer Harnage – Hilgrove High School, Marietta

Gavin Kim – Allatoona High School, Acworth

Luke King – Brookstone High School, Columbus

Dwight Kinney – Cherokee High School, Canton

Zachary “Zach” Quick – Newnan High School, Newnan

Elizabeth “Mae” Shippen – Pace Academy, Atlanta

Robert “Matthew” Peters – Cairo High School, Cairo

U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Jackson Filipowicz – Blessed Trinity Catholic High School, Alpharetta

Autumn “Gracee” Keaton – Haralson County High School, Temple

Kaitlin Palaian – Henry W. Grady High School, Atlanta

Jared Ryley – Wheeler High School, Marietta

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Meredith Buchanan – Veterans High School, Kathleen

Will LeFort – Westside High School, Augusta

William “Connor” Pitts – East Paulding High School, Dallas

David Rivera – Pickens High School, Ball Ground

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Preparatory School

ShaCameon Wilson – Albany State University, Albany

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.