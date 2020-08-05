ATLANTA -- U.S. Sen. David Perdue has answered a TV ad aired by Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff accusing President Donald Trump and – by association – Perdue of failing to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a new ad sponsored by Perdue’s campaign, a voice-over narrator says the incumbent Republican “got to work” on COVID-19.
Specifically, the ad cites Perdue’s work to save 1.5 million Georgia jobs with his support of the Paycheck Protection Program, steer $6 billion to Georgia hospitals for “critical health-care needs,” and introduce legislation providing federal resources to help students and teachers return to schools safely or conduct classes online.
Perdue is seeking a second six-year term in the Senate. Ossoff, an investigative journalist, won the Democratic nomination to take on Perdue in June over a crowded primary field.
Ossoff’s ad attacking the Republicans’ handling of coronavirus was recorded in his home, where he has been self-quarantining since wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer, tested positive for COVID-19. Ossoff has tested negative for the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.