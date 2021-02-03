WASHINGTON -- U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has announced he will serve on the powerful Senate Judiciary, Banking, Homeland Security, and Rules committees in the 117th Congress.
“I came to the Senate to expand economic opportunity, champion equal justice for all, and fight corruption in our political system," Ossoff said in a news release. "These powerful committee assignments position me to take on that mission and deliver for Georgia, and I’m already hard at work for our state. I am here to serve, and I ask Georgians to contact my office for assistance, whatever your needs may be.”
The Judiciary Committee’s jurisdiction includes the Department of Justice and Federal courts. The Banking Committee’s jurisdiction includes anti-predatory lending regulations, mass transit, and regulation of Wall Street banks.
The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is the chief oversight committee in the U.S. Senate, tasked with investigating fraud, abuse and corruption within the government. The Rules Committee’s jurisdiction includes campaign finance and election law.
