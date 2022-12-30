Senior citizens will soon get that big hike in their Social Security benefits

Social Security recipients will get a big cost-of-living adjustment in January.

Senior citizens and other Social Security recipients will start getting a heftier monthly benefit next month due to an 8.7% annual cost-of-living adjustment aimed at helping them cope with high inflation.

The increase, the largest in more than 40 years, will boost retirees' monthly payments by more than $140 to an estimated average of $1,827 for 2023.

