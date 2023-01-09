Senior citizens won't pay more than $35 a month for insulin as new drug provisions kick in

Medicare enrollees now have a $35 monthly cap on insulin.

Senior citizens and other Medicare enrollees can now get a break on the cost of their insulin.

They won't pay more than $35 a month for each insulin prescription that's covered by their Medicare Part D plan. And they won't be subject to a deductible for insulin.

