Senior FBI official warns US states about threat posed by Chinese hackers

On February 16, a senior FBI official warned secretaries of state from across the US that Chinese hackers pose a "growing threat."

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

A senior FBI official warned secretaries of state from across the US Thursday that Chinese hackers pose a "growing threat" and said their willingness to target the infrastructure of political parties ahead of the 2022 election demonstrates that "we could see more significant Chinese cyber activity against your states in the coming year."

Chinese state backed-hackers are part of "a sea of things we're concerned" about, Cynthia Kaiser, deputy assistant director of the FBI's Cyber Division, said at a National Association of Secretaries of State conference in Washington, DC.

