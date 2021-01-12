MOULTRIE – As area hospitals and skilled nursing facilities reach capacity due to increased need and staff shortages, three south Georgia senior living communities – Legacy Village at Park Regency in Moultrie, Legacy Village at Plantation Manor in Thomasville, and Legacy Village of Tifton – will start accepting short-term patients in need of care after a hospital discharge.
Due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases in the region, skilled nursing facilities are at capacity and families are unable to care for their loved ones at home, leaving many discharged hospital patients without a care facility.
“We have the rooms, we have heightened infection control measures in place, and we have caregivers able to offer the level of care these patients need, so it’s a no-brainer to step up for our community during this challenging time," Kim Shiver, the community liaison at Legacy Senior Living, the parent company of the three south Georgia Legacy Village locations, said in a news release. "We are feeling an immense debt of gratitude to our local front-line workers, who have been sacrificing tirelessly to care for our community for the past several months. When we recognized our capacity to take some of the load off the hospital workers, we knew it was the least we could do."
Three of Legacy Senior Living’s South Georgia communities will start accepting patients:
-- Legacy Village at Park Regency in Moultrie;
-- Legacy Village at Plantation Manor in Thomasville;
-- Legacy Village of Tifton in Tifton.
With a special daily rate, discharged hospital patients will have full access to each Legacy Village location’s services, including medication management, health oversight, home-cooked meals, a robust activities program, free transportation to local appointments, housekeeping, and laundry, easing their transition from the hospital to a home-like environment.
Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be accepted on a case-by-case basis, pending the community’s capacity and ability to isolate residents.
Each Legacy Village location will continue to meet and exceed infection control protocols put forth by the CDC, including facial coverings worn by staff at all times, visitor restrictions, and social distancing.
Situated on 11 acres, Legacy Village at Park Regency is an assisted living community in Moultrie that offers assisted living-type services and Alzheimer’s care services in a safe, attentive, home-like atmosphere. The facility, which is a short drive from Valdosta and Albany, is committed to serving the Greatest Generation with honor, respect, faith and integrity, officials say. More information is available at legacymoultrie.net or by calling (229) 890-3342.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.