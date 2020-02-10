ATLANTA -- Georgia seniors will be at the Capitol this week urging legislators to support a rural transportation bill that would help older adults who no longer drive and to advocate for changes in senior care.
Several hundred aging activists from around the state will participate Wednesday and Thursday in the 2020 Senior Week event sponsored by the Georgia Council on Aging and the Coalition of Advocates for Georgia’s Elderly (CO-AGE).
Participants will begin each morning in the James H. “Sloppy” Floyd Building, West Tower, Floyd Ballroom, for a legislative briefing at 9:30 a.m. then meet with legislators at the Capitol.
On Thursday, a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. in the Floyd Ballroom will include a presentation of the 2020 Distinguished Older Georgian Award. Since 2003, GCOA has honored a Georgian, age 70 or older, for service to seniors, being a role model for positive aging, and making other significant contributions to society.
Schedule for Thursday events:
-- 9:30 a.m. Legislative briefing. James H. “Sloppy” Floyd Building, West Tower, Floyd Ballroom;
-- 10 a.m. Senior Ambassadors (1-3 from each group) will go to the Capitol with volunteer guides;
-- 11:30 a.m. lunch on Thursday in the Floyd Ballroom, with legislators invited to join local groups;
-- noon Presentation of the 2020 Distinguished Older Georgian during the Thursday lunch.
