MCLB-ALBANY — The torch was passed here Friday as a Marine Corps sergeant major closed out a 30-year career, and another Marine took his place on his way down the same path.
Sgt. Maj. Johnny Higdon was relieved as the Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany sergeant major and officially retired from the military on Friday while Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Young took on the role, expected to be his last before he retires.
“Today is a great feeling for my wife and me,” Young, now in his fourth sergeant major post, said.
Young, a Marine for 28 years, is a native of Baltimore, coming to Albany from Camp Lejeune. While in his current position, he will be the senior enlisted advisor to Col. Alphonso Trimble, commanding officer of MCLB-Albany.
At least to start with, there is not much Young expects to change from what Higdon is leaving behind. Because this is his fourth sergeant major role, he knows the daily operations involved with the position.
“When we come into these positions, change is not (the first thing we are looking at),” Young said.
In the meantime, the incoming sergeant major said he is looking forward to community engagement while serving at MCLB, and ultimately transitioning into civilian life. While at the Albany base, he said his intention is to treat everyone with respect, integrity and fairness — adding “What you see is what you get.”
“I put my pants and my boots on like everyone else,” Young said.
The base’s commanding officer, while admitting he was sad to see Higdon go, welcomed Young and his family aboard.
“Sgt. Maj. Young comes to us with a great reputation,” Trimble said during Friday’s ceremony. “I don’t think you’ll miss a beat.”
Reflecting on Higdon’s service, Trimble made note of his family’s devotion to mentoring young Marines.
“They took care of Marines like they had always been doing,” the colonel said.
The outgoing sergeant major spoke on Friday of the leaders he has interacted with during his time in Albany. Also, while resisting the urge to tear up before family and friends, thanked them for the sacrifices they made to ensure he had a successful career.
“I will never forget what you have done to make this possible,” Higdon said.
He has a wife and five children, who range from age 6 to college. He had remarks for them as well, recognizing that he sometimes forgot to take the Marine hat off after walking back into their family’s home.
“The good news is that I will be right by your side every step of the way; the bad news is that I will be right by your side every step of the way,” Higdon quipped.
Then he addressed his wife directly.
“Few people know what it takes to be a spouse of a dedicated Marine,” he said.
To the Young family, he told them to expect unconditional respect from those serving alongside them.
“All I ask is that you embrace it and give it right back to them,” Higdon said.
The ceremony on Friday followed a formal retirement dinner for Higdon on Thursday evening.